Isaiah Alston makes exit from Iowa State with transfer portal opening back up
While it appeared as if there would be more of an opportunity for Isaiah Alston this year at Iowa State, the senior-to-be has opted to take his talents elsewhere. Alston officially re-entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
Alston spent one season with the Cyclones after four years at Army. With Iowa State, he lpayed in several games, but only made waves in the Pop-Tarts Bowl with two catches for 52 yards, including a 39-yard reception as Iowa State knocked off Miami.
In his first four seasons with Army, a run-first offense, Alston had 49 receptions for 1,031 yards with six touchdowns. His best season came in 2021 when he racked up 449 yards and three scores, while he averaged almost 30 yards per catch in 2023.
The Iowa State receiver room lost expected NFL Draft picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. They added Xavier Townsend from UCF and Chase Sowell out of East Carolina through the transfer portal to replace the production of Higgins and Noel.
Alston has posted that he has received offers from Buffalo, Temple, Louisiana Tech, Western Michigan, North Texas, James Madison and Sam Houston since entering the transfer portal.