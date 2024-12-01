Iowa State Cyclones

It’s official: Iowa State will play for the Big 12 Conference championship

Hours after defeating Kansas State, Iowa State can pack its bags for Dallas

Dana Becker

Iowa State fans rush to the field as Cyclones win 29-21 over Kansas State Wildcats in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.
Iowa State fans rush to the field as Cyclones win 29-21 over Kansas State Wildcats in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several hours after putting the finishing touches on the first 10-win season in program history, the Iowa State football team can begin the process of packing for Dallas.

The Cyclones (10-2, 7-2) will take on Arizona State (10-2, 7-2) next Saturday from AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 Conference championship. The winner will receive a bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Iowa State had to wait out a BYU victory over Houston, which ended early in the morning Iowa time Sunday. Had Houston upset BYU in a meeting of Cougars, Colorado would have punched a ticket to the title game. 

This will be the second time the Cyclones have played for the Big 12 title. The first was in 2020 when they lost to Oklahoma, 27-21. 

Iowa State vs. Arizona State will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC and Iowa State on SI will have complete coverage of the game. 

