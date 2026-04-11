Jalon Bibbs Praises Iowa State Football Returning Defensive Lineman

With spring ball well underway and nearing its midpoint, the Iowa State Cyclones are continuing their preparations for the 2026 fall season, with several players beginning to stand out.

Cyclones’ defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs, who is entering his first year in the role, spoke to the media recently and touched on several topics, including the early standouts along the defensive line.

When asked about the top defensive performers through the first few weeks of spring ball, one notable player whose name came up was defensive end Jace Gilbert.

Bibbs had high praise for Gilbert, whose performance last season for Iowa State hinted at a larger role moving forward. That early promise has carried into the spring.

Jace Gilbert receives shoutout from Jalon Bibbs

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Jace J. Gilbert (55) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

“I would say one of the guys that has been a really pleasant surprise and probably shouldn’t be a surprise with what he was able to do here last year, but Jace Gilbert,” Bibbs said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert (subscription required). “He’s a guy that’s going to be counted on quite heavily to be able to give us some valuable snaps in base downs and in passer situations on the edge. He’s done a great job.”

Gilbert enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, playing all 12 games for the Cyclones and starting in two. In his first season with extensive action, he posted 18 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF and 1 FR.

He displayed elite acceleration (87 rating) and finesse moves (80), per Fanstake, and was a top recruit out of Wisconsin. He had a season-high three tackles, along with one sack and a forced fumble, against Arkansas State on September 13.

When discussing how the returning players are adapting to a new four-man front, Bibbs included Gilbert as part of a group he’s counting on moving forward.

“I’ll say they’re all adapting extremely well,” Bibbs said. “They’ve all done a great job as far as being able to buy in and learn the structure from Hawk, to Jace, to Trey [Verdon] to Ka’Mori. We’re counting on all of those guys, and with what they’ve done in spring ball, I do think that they’re going to be putting themselves in a position to be able to have a great fall.”

Staying Home!

After a lot of conversations, I’m excited to announce my decision to stay at lowa State!@CycloneFB, @CoachBibbs52, @ISURogers3 pic.twitter.com/ahdJtIduae — Jace Gilbert (@JaceGilbert23) December 28, 2025

That group includes Gilbert, who continues to position himself for a significant role along the defensive front this fall.

While Gilbert has been a key early standout, Bibbs emphasized that the entire group is trending in the right direction.

“Feel really pleased with where we’re at. Obviously, there’s work still that needs to be done. But I feel like we’ve made strides, and we’re going to continue to make strides as spring ball progresses,” Bibbs said.

Gilbert’s early spring performance has positioned him as one of the more notable emerging pieces along Iowa State’s defensive front. With continued trust from Bibbs and increasing expectations heading into the fall, he appears poised to build on the momentum he’s already generated.