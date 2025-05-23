Jon Gruden Praises Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State Football in Viral Unboxing Video
Jon Gruden opened a care package from Iowa State during his latest unboxing video, immediately launching into praise for the Cyclones, calling them "a sentimental favorite of mine." The former NFL coach delivered his commentary with his trademark animated enthusiasm, liberally sprinkling signature phrases like ‘freaking awesome’ and ‘How about that!’”
Gruden began his tribute by spotlighting Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, calling him “one of the great Cyclones” and “one of the great freaking players from any place.” Gruden’s admiration for Haliburton was evident throughout the video, as he later returned to praise his recent playoff performances, saying, “Down 15 late in the game. He loved the adversity. What a performance.”
While acknowledging Iowa State’s basketball success, Gruden devoted much of his attention to the football program under head coach Matt Campbell. He praised Campbell’s leadership, noting the Cyclones are “coming off a 10-2 season” and consistently “producing players.” Gruden positioned Campbell among Iowa State’s coaching legacy, referencing former coaches Johnny Majors, Earl Bruce, and Dan McCarney who previously led the program to success.
Gruden extensively celebrated Iowa State’s NFL pipeline, delivering an impressive rundown of former Cyclones. He highlighted current stars including Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery and New York Jets running back Breece Hall, while referencing legendary running back Troy Davis as “the only guy in the history of college football to have back-to-back 2,000 yard seasons.”
His comprehensive list included defensive players like Ellis Hobbs, Pro Bowl safety Marcus Robertson, and Leonard Johnson, along with receivers Alan Lazard and recent draft picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
The quarterback position received notable attention, with Gruden praising current San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy, whom he called “the 50 million dollar man,” along with former NFL quarterbacks Sage Rosenfels, David Archer, and Seneca Wallace. He identified current Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht as a “Heisman trophy candidate” who posted back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons.
Gruden wore a Hooters hat during the video, explaining the connection through Hooters co-founder Ed Droste, a 1973 Iowa State graduate. He concluded by identifying New Orleans Saints rookie Hunter Dekkers as a “sleeper” prospect with “five-star talent out of Iowa” who “could be the next Brock Purdy,” with the video cutting to a February "Gruden’s QB Spotlight" episode where they discussed Dekkers' unique cadence from his time at Iowa Western.
For Gruden, his ‘sentimental favorite’ clearly remains a program worth celebrating.