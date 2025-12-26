Key Depth Pieces Announce They Are Sticking With Iowa State Cyclones

The last few weeks have been incredibly tough for the new coaching staff of the Iowa State Cyclones football team and their fans.

They have seen a ton of talent leave the program, with several key contributors opting to enter the transfer portal following Matt Campbell’s decision to accept the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Multiple starters, including quarterback Rocco Becht, running back Carson Hansen, wide receiver Brett Eskildsen, tight ends Gabe Burkle and Benjamin Brahmer, linebacker Caleb Bacon, and defensive backs Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams, Quentin Taylor Jr. and Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman have all entered the portal.

Their Class of 2026, which included 22 players on Signing Day on Dec. 3, is down to seven signed commits. There is hope that will change with former Washington State Cougars players following Jimmy Rogers to Ames, as recruits follow Campbell to Happy Valley.

Iowa State retaining multiple key depth pieces

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Matthew McDoom (0) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It has to be discouraging seeing so many players leave, but the program is taking a step in the right direction. Players are beginning to commit to the new coaching staff, with a few key depth pieces making announcements recently.

Kicker Kyle Konradry isn't going anywhere. Running back/return specialist Aiden Flora will be back in the fold. Joining him on the offensive side of the ball is wide receiver Dominic Overby.

On Christmas Eve, he revealed that he would be remaining with the Cyclones, sharing a post on X while tagging Rogers, offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman.

A redshirt freshman, Overby caught seven passes for 87 yards in 2025 with two touchdowns. Measured at an imposing 6-foot-5, his size should be taken advantage of more as a red zone threat at the very least.

Also remaining at Iowa State are two key depth pieces on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Jack Limbaugh, who appeared in the maximum allowed four games to retain redshirt eligibility, is staying in Ames.

He was a major addition to the team’s Class of 2025 and will have a chance to truly blossom under Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit. They had one of the best defenses in the nation in 2025 and will be bringing that scheme to the Cyclones.

Last but not least is linebacker Beau Goodwin. He is the first player at his position to announce that he is sticking with the program.

As a true freshman, he appeared in 12 games, recording 24 total tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and two passes defended. In 2025, he played in only seven games, recording seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Staying home. Let’s go cyclone nation!!!!🌪️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/QHvADIQ4tG — Beau Goodwin (@_beaugoodwin_) December 25, 2025

Getting healthy will be his focus this offseason as he enters his true junior campaign. This is a big season for him, and he must have liked what Rogers and Bobbit had planned to remain committed to the new regime.

