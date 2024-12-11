Iowa State Cyclones

List of current Iowa State players to enter the transfer portal including QB JJ Kohl

Iowa State football is dealing with the transfer portal just like every other school in America

JJ Kohl is among those who have entered the transfer portal from Iowa State.
The Iowa State football team is preparing for the Pop-Tarts Bowl and a meeting with Miami later this month.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t dealing with the transfer portal. 

Along with looking at those players going into the portal for the future, the Cyclones are also dealing with losing their own ones. 

So far, eight players from the current Iowa State roster have entered into the transfer portal including quarterback JJ Kohl. A former high school All-American, Kohl appears to have lost the backup job to true freshman Connor Moberly, who is behind started Rocco Becht, a redshirt sophomore.

The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28. Here is a list of players who have entered the portal from Iowa State:

A.J. Burton, Offensive Lineman

Burton came to Iowa from Colorado and lasted one season before opting to move on. He did not play in a game this past season.

Trevon Howard, Defensive Back

Howard, a redshirt sophomore, recorded four tackles while seeing action in three games this past fall.

Trent Jones II, Defensive End

After arriving at Iowa State as a walk-on, Jones earned a scholarship, playing in all 13 games last season while recording 19 tackles and three sacks. He saw his role get cut this past year, recording just six tackles.

Drake Knobloch, Long Snapper

Knobloch, a redshirt sophomore, played in just two games this past season, with both coming in the opening weeks. He saw action in 13 last year for the Cyclones.

JJ Kohl, Quarterback

An Under Armour All-American, Kohl came to Iowa State with high expectations. He made just one game appearance this year after seeing action in three last season while throwing for 23 yards and rushing for 32. 

Ryan Robinson Jr., Defensive Back

The redshirt freshman will depart Ames after transferring from LSU. He still has three years of eligibility left after not appearing in a game for the Cyclones. 

Keegan Shackford, Placekicker

Shackford lost his job as kickoff specialist this year and will have one season left as a graduate transfer.

Kenard Snyder, Defensive End

Snyder came to Iowa State following a stint at Louisiana-Monroe. He made eight tackles and two sacks in five games for the Cyclones.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

