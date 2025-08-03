Matt Campbell Finalizes Extension, Takes Discount for Iowa State
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell finalized his contract extension through 2032, with financial terms that reflect Campbell's team-first philosophy in college football's current revenue-sharing era.
Campbell will earn $5 million annually in total compensation, which represents a $1 million increase from his previous salary. However, the Cyclones' coach accepted a significant discount from market value to redirect funds to assistant coach salaries and an additional $1 million for student-athlete revenue sharing, according to ESPN's Max Olson.
The news comes months after Iowa State announced the head coach's eight-year extension following the Cyclones' historic 11-win season. The finalized deal includes performance bonuses ranging from $250,000 up to $1.5 million for a perfect season.
Olson reported additional details of Campbell's contract, which also allows the head coach to distribute $100,000 of his annual performance incentive earnings to his coaching staff.
Campbell's financial sacrifice will help Iowa State fund its revenue-sharing model under the recent House v. NCAA settlement, which authorizes schools to distribute over $20 million annually to athletes beginning this year.
Campbell's extension comes during the most successful period in Iowa State football history and nearly a year after he became the program's all-time winningest coach. Campbell has earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors three times and is currently the program's third longest-tenured head coach.
Despite continued NFL interest, including a January 2025 interview with the Chicago Bears and a reported offer by the Detroit Lions in 2021, Campbell has consistently chosen Iowa State over lucrative opportunities.
The Cyclones open the 2025 season on August 23 against Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. With 14 starters returning from last year's squad, Iowa State aims for its first conference championship since 1912.