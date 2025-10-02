Matt Campbell Has Led Iowa State Cyclones Football to Heights Never Before Achieved

Iowa State is ranked in the AP Poll for the 50th week in the Matt Campbell era (9.5 seasons). The Cyclones had been ranked 40 weeks total in the 80 years prior.



20 of the 50 weeks have been spent in the top-15. ISU had spent just 11 weeks in the top-15 in the 80 years prior. https://t.co/DyGYqPksnP