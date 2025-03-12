Matt Campbell on spring game plans: ‘They’ll probably fry me on Twitter or whatever’
Iowa State is coming off one of the best football seasons in program history, capping it off with a thrilling bowl win over Miami.
Now, the process begins all over again starting with spring practice.
For Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell, the decision to end this group of sessions with a game remains up in the air.
“I think it’ll take probably the first two weeks for me to evaluate do we really need an open practice for this team to be its best or do we not,” Campbell said during a press conference with members of the media. “Can we even have a scrimmage or do we not? Do we need a practice? I think all those things are probably way more important.”
While Iowa State returns key pieces including quarterback Rocco Becht from the first 11-win season in program history, they must replace the leading receivers and have holes elsewhere.
“They’ll probably fry me on Twitter or whatever,” Campbell said. “But like the reality of it is what’s best for Iowa State football. What’s best for our kids. What’s the best evaluation plan that we can have for our team. I think those things are really important.”
Campbell noted that most spring games are nothing more than “tag football on ESPN” once they come around, adding that you “only get 15 practices.”
Showing his lighter side during the session with media, Campbell said there were “probably some good hits along the way so you guys can use them.”
Iowa State begins spring practice on March 25.