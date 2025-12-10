Matt Campbell Takes Shot at Iowa Hawkeyes in Heartfelt Goodbye to Iowa State Cyclones

This has been an emotional time for the Iowa State Cyclones, who are closing the book on the most successful chapter in the history of their football program.

After 10 years at the helm of the Cyclones, Matt Campbell is taking on a new challenge. He is becoming the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions, with Iowa State replacing him with former Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Campbell wrestled with the idea of leaving Ames, a gut-wrenching decision. Ultimately, it came down to being closer to family that swayed his decision. Receiving a massive contract and raise certainly doesn’t hurt with Penn State, including incentives in his contract for Big Ten championships, College Football Playoff appearances and national titles.

His decision to leave was one that has brought out plenty of tears. Athletic Director Jamie Pollard couldn’t hold back his emotions when speaking about Campbell, saying he doesn’t owe the school anything.

Matt Campbell takes one more shot at Iowa in Iowa State goodbye

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

During his introductory press conference with the Nittany Lions, Campbell got emotional when thanking everyone who helped him get to that point, including people from his time with the Cyclones.

Matt Campbell gives a heartfelt thank you to Iowa State University at his Penn State Introductory Press Conference. pic.twitter.com/8C5dOHdusv — Jackson Pence (@JacksonLPence) December 8, 2025

In another touching final act, he took out a full-page ad in the Des Moines Register to thank Iowa State in a goodbye letter. Campbell also took a parting shot at the team’s biggest rival, the Iowa Hawkeyes, writing, “It’s a Cyclone state.”

Matt Campbell buys an entire page in the Des Moines Register to say thank you and goodbye to Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/kjLutpjKBP — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) December 10, 2025

He ended his tenure with a 72-55 record, turning Iowa State into a respectable football program after being considered arguably the worst Power Conference school in the nation on the gridiron.

Campbell routinely got the most out of his players, reaching the eight-win plateau five times. He also helped lead the team to their most successful campaign in 2024 when they won 11 games, including a victory in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

That is the only time in program history the football team has won double-digit games in a single season. He also had a ton of success, relative to the program’s history, in sending players to the next level and carving out careers in the NFL.

He leaves a huge void on the sidelines that Rogers will now have the tall task of building upon and improving. It is going to take a lot of work, with plenty of turnover coming on the coaching staff and roster.

Outside of when they face each other, if they ever do, Cyclones fans will almost assuredly be rooting for their former head coach and his new team.

