Mel Kiper Jr. ranks both Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel highly in NFL Draft

Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel both among Top 10 WRs in Mel Kiper Jr. final NFL Draft position rankings

Dana Becker

Jaylin Noel should hear his name called early on Friday when the NFL Draft resumes.
While they are not likely to hear their names called Thursday night when the first round of the NFL Draft take place, former Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel should not have ot wait very long Friday.

Both Higgins and Noel are expected to go when the draft resumes with the second and third rounds from Green Bay. 

According to draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., both Higgins and Noel are among the best wide receiver prospects available. Higgins checks in at the No. 6 spot in the position rankings with Noel right behind him.

Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Matthew Golden from Texas, Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona and Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka all went in the opening round. Of those listed by Kiper, only Luther Burden III from Missouri is ahead of the former Cyclone duo.

In terms of the overall list, Higgins is ranked 53rd with Noel checking in at No. 56. A third former Iowa State standout, Darien Porter, is ranked 73rd overall and 10th among cornerbacks. 

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

