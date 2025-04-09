NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has both Iowa State WRs going early
When it comes to the NFL Draft, nobody does it better than Mel Kiper Jr. for putting together a mock draft. And it turns out that Kiper really likes the prospects of former Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
First, Kiper has Higgins being selected by the Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 52 of the second round. He points out that his physical style of play makes for a perfect replacement for DK Metcalf, who was traded.
“He’s 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds,” Kiper wrote, “and showed his explosion at the combine with a 39-inch vertical.”
Higgins finished this past year with 1,183 yards on 87 receptions, scoring nine touchdowns.
Six picks later, Noel goes, as the Houston Texans grab him. That puts Noel with another former Cyclone, as Xavier Hutchinson is currently on the roster.
“Noel is an extremely reliable slot target with good hands, elusiveness after the catch and acceleration out of his breaks,” Kiper wrote. “This pick could pay off immediately.”
The Texans have plenty of targets available with the loss of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell being hurt late last year. The former high school sprinter brings 4.39 speed after hauling in 80 receptions for 1,194 yards with eight touchdowns.