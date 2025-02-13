Iowa State Cyclones

NFL Mock Draft: Where might Iowa State players go in the draft?

Several former Cyclones expected to be selected

Dana Becker

Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins are both expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins are both expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Pro Football Network has put together an updated look at the NFL Draft, providing us with a seven-round mock complete with every single pick made.

That includes several former Iowa State players who are expected to hear their names called later this year when the real draft takes place.

Here is where PFN has those former Cyclones going:

Round 2, Pick No. 34: New York Giants

Pairing Jayden Higgins up with second-year standout wide receiver Malik Nabers is sure to make the quarterback of the New York Football Giants very, very happy.

Round 2, Pick No. 52: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers love to go big when it comes to their secondary, which helps them match up against some of the bigger receivers in the NFL. Joey Porter Jr. is 6-foot-4, so is Darien porter - no relation - which would be a great pairing for Pittsburgh to put out there.

Round 4, Pick No. 109: New York Jets

The Jets have had some success taking former Cyclones in recent years, so they will once again look to Ames and grab Jaylin Noel, who could likely slide right in for an ex-Iowa State receiver in the rotation in Allen Lazard.

Round 5, Pick No. 163: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh looked to Iowa State earlier in the draft, so why not again? This time with safety Malik Verdon, who was a constant threat on the field for the Cyclones and brings excellent size and coverage skills with him.

Round 7, Pick No. 222: New England Patriots

Someone who has made some gains since the end of the season is Jalen Travis, who is now expected to be picked in the upcoming draft. He was also recently invited to the NFL Combine, which should only help his stock.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Football