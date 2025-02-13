NFL Mock Draft: Where might Iowa State players go in the draft?
Pro Football Network has put together an updated look at the NFL Draft, providing us with a seven-round mock complete with every single pick made.
That includes several former Iowa State players who are expected to hear their names called later this year when the real draft takes place.
Here is where PFN has those former Cyclones going:
Round 2, Pick No. 34: New York Giants
Pairing Jayden Higgins up with second-year standout wide receiver Malik Nabers is sure to make the quarterback of the New York Football Giants very, very happy.
Round 2, Pick No. 52: Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers love to go big when it comes to their secondary, which helps them match up against some of the bigger receivers in the NFL. Joey Porter Jr. is 6-foot-4, so is Darien porter - no relation - which would be a great pairing for Pittsburgh to put out there.
Round 4, Pick No. 109: New York Jets
The Jets have had some success taking former Cyclones in recent years, so they will once again look to Ames and grab Jaylin Noel, who could likely slide right in for an ex-Iowa State receiver in the rotation in Allen Lazard.
Round 5, Pick No. 163: Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh looked to Iowa State earlier in the draft, so why not again? This time with safety Malik Verdon, who was a constant threat on the field for the Cyclones and brings excellent size and coverage skills with him.
Round 7, Pick No. 222: New England Patriots
Someone who has made some gains since the end of the season is Jalen Travis, who is now expected to be picked in the upcoming draft. He was also recently invited to the NFL Combine, which should only help his stock.