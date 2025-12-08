Recent Iowa State Cyclones Football Decisions Have Major Monetary Consequences

The last few days have been a whirlwind of emotions and major changes for the Iowa State Cyclones football team.

It was the end of an era, with head coach Matt Campbell ending his 10-year tenure with the program. After leading the team to an eight-win campaign for the fifth time, he decided to accept the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

That creates a huge void for the Cyclones to fill. They hope that Jake Rogers, formerly the head coach of the Washington State Cougars, will be able to build on what Campbell has built over the last decade.

With the changeover on the sidelines, Iowa State players opted not to partake in a bowl game. It is a total 180-degree turn after athletic director Jamie Pollard and Campbell thought the team would still be playing in a bowl game without him.

Iowa State has lost a ton of money recently

Iowa State new football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks with Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard at Ames Municipal Airport on Dec. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The players thought differently, voting not to play. That has led the Big 12 to issue a massive fine to the team $500,000 for not playing in a bowl game despite being eligible. The Kansas State Wildcats were fined the same amount after making a head coaching change of their own and also opting out of bowl game action.

All of these decisions have culminated in the football program losing a ton of money. As shared by Chris Hassel of CBS Sports, the team is down $2.5 million from the coaching change and decision not to play in a bowl game.

The Cyclones received $2 million from the Nittany Lions for signing Campbell away. But it cost Iowa State $4 million to buy out Rogers from Washington State as his replacement. With the fine on top of that, it is a $2.5 million loss, along with watching the most successful head coach in program history leave Ames.

Iowa State football loses:

- greatest coach ever + staff

- bowl game

- $2.5 MILLION



This will not sit well with the loyal fans who have given so much to this program and will be asked for so much more https://t.co/gNpwESoJVW — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) December 7, 2025

Iowa State football left in tough spot

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is a huge blow for the program and the school as a whole. Excitement and optimism were on the rise after Campbell was on the verge of securing the most highly ranked recruiting class in program history.

On Signing Day, Iowa State secured commitments from 22 prospects; 21 high schoolers and one JUCO product. It will be interesting to see how many of those players Rogers can retain and which players he may bring along with him from the Cougars.

Not playing in a bowl game will make the succession plan from Campbell to Rogers a little easier. They don’t have to name an interim coach for a few weeks to lead the team into bowl season.

But it does come at a major cost monetarily. For a program that isn’t flush with money to begin with, they have to hope things work out positively.

