Rocco Becht gives back to Ames, Mary Greeley Medical Center
Credit Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht for doing right in a day and age where so many of the headlines involving NIL and college athletes being paid are for all the wrong reasons.
Becht supplied Mary Greeley Medical Center’s Pediatric Unit with enough brand-new Xbox systems for each room to have one. He also purchased a selection of games for the systems to be used.
“Ever since I came to Ames and Iowa State, it has been such a blessing for me to go out and on the field and play for the fans,” Becht said. “By making this gift to the Pediatric Unit, it was a way for me to give back to the community of Ames for all that they have one for me. It’s especially meaningful that they (the gaming systems) might be a distraction and bring happiness to kids who are undergoing treatments.”
Becht used a portion of his NIL money to make the purchases. He is set to begin his junior season as the starting quarterback for the Cyclones this coming season.