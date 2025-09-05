Rocco Becht Earns Nick Saban’s Praise as Iowa State Prepares for Cy-Hawk Showdown
The spotlight on Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht grew brighter when legendary coach Nick Saban singled him out while previewing the annual Cy-Hawk clash.
The Hall of Fame coach appeared on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” and issued a clear message to Iowa fans.
“To the Iowa fans out there, I want to say y’all need to be worried about Rocco Becht,” Saban said. “That guy has been pretty damn good for two games. Don’t worry about your passing game, you'd better worry about stopping his.”
Becht has given Iowa State plenty of reasons for optimism. Through two contests, he has completed 33 of 48 passes for 461 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. His near-perfect outing against South Dakota, in which he completed 19 of 20 throws for 278 yards and three scores, underscored his growth as a third-year starter.
The Florida native, who earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2023, has already built a strong résumé. He has guided the Cyclones to a 20-9 record with victories over nationally ranked opponents, including Miami, Kansas State, and Iowa. Over 32 career games, he has totaled 7,151 passing yards, 53 touchdowns, and just 18 interceptions.
Iowa State's latest Cy-Hawk matchup means more to Rocco Becht
For Becht, the Cy-Hawk showdown represents more than a chance to put up numbers.
"It means a lot to me because I know it means a lot to the program, the fans," said Becht. "We have to do it justice, come out here in Ames and win a game for them."
The rivalry has drawn national attention, with FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” set to broadcast from Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa leads the all-time series 47-24, but Iowa State has claimed two of the last three meetings.
For head coach Matt Campbell and his team, the contest is about more than records. It is a battle for state pride, with Becht now carrying the weight of high expectations and the respect of one of college football’s greatest coaches.