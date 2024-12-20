Scouting Iowa State’s bowl opponent: Get to know the Miami Hurricanes
Through the first nine games of the season, the Miami football team seemed poised for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
But after losing two of three and missing out on not only the CFP but the ACC championship game, the Hurricanes find themselves locked up with Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
No. 13 Miami (10-2) and 18th-ranked Iowa State (10-3) square off on Dec. 28 live on ABC in one of the featured non-CFP bowls. The game will take place from Orlando, Florida and Camping World Stadium.
Led by Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward, the Hurricanes scored over 40 points seven times this year, earning wins over the likes of Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech and California. They also completed the sweep of state schools with wins vs. Florida A&M and South Florida.
Ward, a transfer who started out at Incarnate Word at the FCS level before playing for Washington State, threw for 4,123 yards with 36 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He completed over 67 percent of his passes and is a potential Top 10 NFL Draft pick this spring.
Miami has plenty of key weapons led by receivers Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George. Restrepo has caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards with 11 TDs while George has 51 for 728 with seven touchdowns. Talented running back Damien Martinez has also agreed to play in the bowl like Ward after racking up 823 yards and nine scores.
The Hurricane defense has 35 sacks and 18 forced turnovers, including 14 interceptions. Tyler Baron, Akheem Mesidor and Simeon Barrow Jr. each have 5.5 sacks while Mishael Powell has picked off five passes.
Where did Miami struggle in losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse?
Georgia Tech gave up yards against the Hurricanes, but they did a phenomenal job controlling the football.
The Yellow Jackets held the football for almost 10 more minutes than Miami, converting 9 of 14 third-down attempts. They also ran the ball effectively, rushing 48 times for 271 yards, which comes out to 5.6 per.
Syracuse, meanwhile, was extremely efficient on third-down, too, converting 7 of 10 during the game. They rallied from an early deficit, including a three-touchdown third quarter.
For the Orange, it was Kyle McCord doing damage, as the quarterback threw for almost 400 yards and did not have an interception.
While two different plans of attack, both should go hand-in-hand for the Cyclones. Rocco Becht has proven he can throw the ball all over the field to receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, while the RB committee of Carson Hansen, Abu Sama and Jaylon Jackson have over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year.
And Becht is also dangerous like Georgia Tech QB Haynes King with his legs, rushing for 295 yards and seven scores.
Iowa State vs. Miami TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Miami in Pop-Tarts Bowl
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 28
Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Miami live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ABC
Betting Odds: Miami is favored by 4 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Miami 33, Iowa State 24
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.