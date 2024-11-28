Slow week around the NFL for former Iowa State standouts
Here are some of the highlights from former Iowa State players on the gridiron around the NFL during Week 12:
David Montgomery, Running Back, Detroit Lions
Montgomery was held in-check vs. the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for just 37 yards on eight carries. He did have a touchdown, adding another 36 yards on three receptions as the Lions won, 24-6.
Charlie Kolar, Tight End, Baltimore Ravens
Kolar hauled in his only target in a 30-23 win on Monday Night Football by the Ravens over the Los Angeles Chargers. The catch went for six yards for Kolar.
Xavier Hutchinson, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans
Hutchinson was again held without a catch, as he received one target in a 32-27 loss for the Texans to the Tennessee Titans.
Jacob Hummel, Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams
Hummel did not record a tackle as the Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, 37-20.
Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive End, Denver Broncos
Uwazurike did not record a tackle as the Broncos blasted the Atlanta Falcons, 38-6.
Anthony Johnson Jr., Defensive Back, New York Giants
Johnson did not have a tackle as the Giants fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-7.
Others on NFL rosters
Breece Hall and Will McDonald IV of the New York Jets were both on byes. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy missed the week with an injury while T.J. Tampa of the Baltimore Ravens and Allen Lazard of the New York Jets are both on the IR. Kene Nwangwu of the Jets, Julian Good-Jones and Ben Nikkel of the Washington Commanders are all on the practice squad.