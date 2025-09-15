Start Time for Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Clash With Arizona Wildcats Announced
The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into their first bye week of the 2025 college football season with a 4-0 record, moving to No. 12 in the AP Poll.
They have picked up victories over the Kansas State Wildcats, South Dakota Coyotes, Iowa Hawkeyes and Arkansas State Red Wolves. An undefeated start wasn’t what many people were predicting, but Matt Campbell has his team playing well. Alas, there is plenty of work remaining despite the strong start.
They will have plenty of time at practice over the upcoming two weeks to get things in order and prepare for their next opponent, the Arizona Wildcats. The Cyclones knew that their Big 12 foes would be their fifth matchup of the season, and when they would be playing, on September 27. But a start time hadn’t been announced until this afternoon.
What Time Will Iowa State vs. Arizona Start?
Now, Iowa State knows when kick off will be. As shared on their official X account, the Cyclones will be facing off against the Wildcats at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT at Jack Trice Stadium. It will also be a whiteout game for anyone in attendance.
The matchup with the former Pac-12 program will be the first conference matchup between the two sides. Last year, Arizona’s first year as a member of the Big 12, didn’t include Iowa State on the schedule. The last time the Cyclones played the Wildcats was back in 1968, with Arizona coming to Ames and winning 21-12.
This will be Iowa State’s second Big 12 matchup of the year. The first was against Kansas State in Ireland during Week 0. The Cyclones picked up a huge victory in that game, defeating the No. 17-ranked Wilcats 24-21 to get their campaign off on the right foot.
Arizona can expect a raucous crowd on Sept. 27 because it will be the last time Iowa State plays in Ames for a month. Following that game, Matt Campbell’s crew will be playing on the road in back-to-back weeks. A trip to face the Cincinnati Bearcats is set for Oct. 4. On Oct. 11, the team will be traveling to face Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Their second bye week of the season will come after the trip to Boulder. Iowa State will then return to the field on Oct. 25, hosting the BYU Cougars in Ames. Four weeks is a long time to go between home games, adding another obstacle for the coaching staff and players to overcome this year.