Three Toughest Tests for Iowa State Football in 2026

The Iowa State Cyclones have proven over the last few years that they can be a top program in the Big 12. Star players, a great coaching tenure, and massive positives have been the story for Iowa State as of recently.

But it all went downhill over the offseason. The Cyclones lost their head coach to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and he took the majority of his players with him. That left Iowa State with essentially nothing to work with.

The Cyclones hired Jimmy Rogers to be their next head coach and added a ton of pieces. The majority came from the Group of Five and FCS programs, along with the Washington State Cougars, where Rogers coached last year. Now, Iowa State hopes to take the next step to success and potentially win some big games in 2026.

But it’s not going to be easy. The Cyclones have some tough tests next season, which would be absurd victories if they went Iowa State’s way. Let’s look at the three toughest tests of the season.

At Iowa Hawkeyes

Sep 9, 2023; Ames, Iowa, USA; An Iowa Hawkeyes helmet sits ready during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In week two of the season, Iowa State has to go on the road to play against Iowa in one of the biggest and best rivalries in college football.

This is going to be an interesting one. Over the last few years, Iowa State has gotten the better of Iowa, winning back-to-back years in football, as well as nearly sweeping all other sports.

But next year, the Hawkeyes should be the favorites. They will be at home, and they do have a better roster. But you never know in rivalry games, and both teams certainly will have this one on their schedules.

At BYU Cougars

Sep 14, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of the Brigham Young Cougars helmet against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

In their sixth game of the year, Iowa State has to play its toughest matchup. They go on the road to a tough environment, playing BYU.

The Cougars are expected to be a top team in the Big 12, and could potentially be a playoff team in 2026 after returning tons of offensive production. It’s going to be tough for Iowa State to take them down.

Vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet on the bench in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the most intriguing college football teams of the year is Oklahoma State. With the majority of their roster and head coach coming from the North Texas Mean Green, the Cowboys have done a quick rebuild, and look phenomenal for 2026.

Iowa State is lucky to get them at home, but it doesn’t mean the Cowboys will be any less talented. It’s going to be really tough to beat them next season.