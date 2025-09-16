Top Defensive Standouts for Iowa State Cyclones Against Arkansas State Red Wolves
The Iowa State Cyclones traveled for their first true road game of the 2025 college football season in Week 3, taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference.
Betting lines would lead one to believe that this game wasn’t going to be competitive, with Iowa State favored by three touchdowns. But they knew better than to underestimate their opponent, preparing for what they thought would be a tough matchup. With some dynamic players on the other sidelines and unbearable heat, the Cyclones came away with a hard-fought 24-16 victory.
There were several players who had standout performances to help Iowa State move to 4-0 on the season. Defensively, the group as a whole did a great job of limiting the damage done by dual-threat quarterback Jaylen Raynor. Who performed the best on Saturday afternoon?
Here are four of the top defensive players from Week 3 for the Cyclones.
Tre Bell, Cornerback
The Red Wolves may be a G5 team, but there is some big-time talent on their offense. Wide receiver Corey Rucker is one of the best playmakers in program history, but Bell helped keep him in check. He had only one reception for 26 yards on the afternoon.
The third-year corner, a transfer from Lindenwood, had the highest overall PFF grade on the defense against Arkansas State. He recorded an 81.3, excelling at both tackling and coverage. His tackling grade of 80.7 was the third-highest on the team, and his coverage grade of 82.6 was the best.
Bell had four tackles and allowed an NFL passer rating of 25.6 against. He also had a highlight reel interception, making a diving play on an overthrow.
Jace J. Gilbert, Defensive End
One way to slow down a dynamic quarterback is to get him off schedule. That means having a pass rush that is disruptive even when extra rushers aren’t being brought on the blitz. Gilbert was a one-man wrecking crew in that regard.
He had one sack, one quarterback hit and two hurries on the afternoon. That earned him an elite 86.4 pass-rushing grade, which was the highest on the team by far. The next closest was safety Cam Smith with a 74.2.
Ta’Shawn James, Strong Safety
Head coach Matt Campbell knew his team would be challenged by the elements. One of the advantages they looked to have entering the game was their depth. But some players are still leaned on more than others to play extended snaps.
That was the case for James, who played a team-high 60 defensive snaps. He made his presence felt the most as a run defender, earning a grade of 81, which was the highest mark on the squad. Totaling seven tackles on the afternoon, he was tied for the team high along with fellow safety Marcus Neal Jr., who also played 60 snaps.
Jeremiah Cooper, Cornerback
The second-highest overall defensive grade on the Iowa State defense was their left cornerback. Cooper earned a 78.4 overall grade, producing well as a tackler and in coverage. His grades in those areas were 77.3 and 79, respectively.
When targeted, he allowed only 40 percent of pass attempts to be completed. An NFL passer rating of 66.3 was recorded against him, and he had a team-high two pass breakups. He played a key role, along with Bell, in slowing down a dynamic Arkansas State passing attack.