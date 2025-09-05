Tyrese Haliburton Joins Fox Big Noon Kickoff for Iowa State vs Iowa
The Cy-Hawk rivalry already brings plenty of energy to Ames, but this year the atmosphere will grow even stronger with the return of one of Iowa State’s most celebrated athletes.
Former Cyclones star and current Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will join Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff as a special guest when Iowa State hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium.
Haliburton’s presence adds a unique layer of excitement to one of the most anticipated matchups on the college football calendar. The guard, who played at Iowa State from 2018 to 2020, has become a cornerstone for the Indiana Pacers.
The former Cyclone helped lead the team to the NBA Finals before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury will sideline him for the upcoming season, but he has remained closely tied to his alma mater, recently hosting a youth camp and even proposing to his fiancée inside Hilton Coliseum.
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff broadcast will air live outside Jack Trice Stadium, with fans expected to pack Reiman Plaza hours before kickoff. The show’s crew of Rob Stone, Mark Ingram II, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer and Chris Fallica will welcome Haliburton to the desk, where he is sure to provide his perspective on Iowa State’s rise and the meaning of the in-state rivalry.
The Cyclones are riding momentum into this year's Cy-Hawk Game
The Cyclones enter the game ranked No. 16 with a 2-0 record following wins over South Dakota and Kansas State. Quarterback Rocco Becht has been efficient, throwing for 461 yards and five touchdowns to lead an offense that is beginning to find rhythm.
Iowa has also opened the season on a strong note, controlling the line of scrimmage in its victory over Albany. Running back Xavier Williams rushed for 122 yards in that win while the defense dominated by holding Albany to under 200 total yards.
The rivalry itself stretches back to the late 1800s and has become a defining tradition for fans across the state. Iowa holds the overall edge in the series, but Iowa State has won two of the past three meetings, including last year’s one-point thriller.
For Cyclones fans, Haliburton’s return as part of the broadcast is another reminder of the program’s lasting influence. His ties to Ames remain deep, and his presence underscores the pride that surrounds Iowa State athletics on one of the biggest stages in college football.