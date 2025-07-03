Under-the-Radar Transfer a Sleeper to Boost Iowa State’s Defensive Line in 2025
The Iowa State Cyclones have built up a stronger reputation over the years under head coach Matt Campbell. Coming off of one of the most successful seasons in the program’s history, fans are no doubt excited to see what’s in store for the follow up.
As the Cyclones hope to secure a second-straight 10-win season for the first time in program history, they'll need some of the new faces in the starting lineup to make an impact. An unexpected sleeper contributor can provide an edge, especially when that player gives a boost to one of the perceived weak spots on the roster.
There’s nowhere else to look but the defense for such a player. The Cyclones need somebody to step up defensively, particularly on the edge. Last year, Iowa State got just 16 total sacks, which ranked in the bottom 10 nationally. It’s mightily impressive that Jon Heacock’s defense surrendered the fewest yards per game with such a poor pass rush.
Still, that showcases the biggest area of concern for a team that found itself on the precipice of the College Football Playoff last year. It’s those slight deficiencies that can make all of the difference, after all.
That’s where our sleeper pick comes in: Yale transfer Tamatoa McDonough. It’s tough to pick a sleeper on a defensive line that doesn’t feature a single player who had more than one sack for the Cyclones last year. But McDonough had 6.5 for Yale last year, more than any individual Cyclone or any incoming transfer last season. In four seasons at Yale, McDonough tallied 9.5 sacks.
While McDonough led the Ivy League in sacks last year, he comes to Ames without much fanfare. On3 gave him a three-star rating in the portal and ranked him as the No. 153 edge in the portal. However, his past production, regardless of the level, is one of the few bright spots up front for Iowa State heading into the new season.
It’s not a high bar to turn in a successful season as a pass rusher for Iowa State. The program hasn’t had a player record more than five sacks in a single season since Will McDonald IV got 10.5 in 2021.