Updated college bowl predictions: Iowa State still among first-ever CFP projections despite loss
For those die-hard Iowa State football fans left stunned and disappointed following this past Saturday’s first loss of the season, have no fear, as you are still projected to be included in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
According to CBS Sports analyst Je
the Cyclones will rebound from their loss to Texas Tech and win the Big 12 Conference. From there, an automatic bid to the CFP and a bye into the quarterfinals will come for Matt Campbell and Iowa State (7-1, 4-1).
Over the weekend, the Cyclones rallied to take a late lead on Texas Tech at home. The Red Raiders, though, put together their own comeback, leaving the sold-out crowd inside Jack Trice Stadium down and out on Homecoming.
Palm projects the Cyclones as the No. 4 seed behind Georgia, Ohio State and Miami. They would face the winner of Oregon and Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.
Iowa State has played two close games over the past two weeks, escaping vs. UCF at home for a 38-35 win on Oct. 19. They head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas this week before returning home to play Cincinnati.
The Cyclones conclude the regular season at Utah on Nov. 23 and back home for what could be an elimination game to decide a spot in the conference title game vs. Kansas State on Nov. 30. The Big 12 title game is scheduled for Dec. 7 from Arlington, Texas.
At the moment, BYU is ahead of the field in the league standings as the lone unbeaten at 5-0 and projected for an at-large bid to the CFP. Iowa State and Colorado are both tied for second at 4-1 and do not play each other. Kansas State, Texas Tech are both 4-2 with Cincinnati, Arizona State and West Virginia all sitting at 3-2.
Here are all of Palm’s latest college football bowl projections for Big 12 teams:
College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl: Iowa State vs. Oregon/Boise State winner
CFP first round: BYU vs. Notre Dame
Alamo Bowl: Kansas State vs. Washington State
Las Vegas Bowl: Colorado vs. South Carolina
Holiday Bowl: Arizona State vs. Pittsburgh
Liberty Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
Armed Forces Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Charlotte
Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Michigan
Cure Bowl: UCF vs. East Carolina
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Texas Tech vs. SMU
Texas Bowl: TCU vs. LSU