What does Iowa State need to get into Big 12 championship game?
Iowa State entered the week looking like a clear path was before them in regards to advancing to the Big 12 title game next Saturday.
Well, some interesting results have left Cyclone faithful sitting and watching the final league game of the day.
Thanks to a 29-21 win over Kansas State at home, Iowa State did its part to earn a spot opposite Arizona State in the conference championship. If BYU, nearly a two-touchdown favorite over Houston, also wins, that will send the Cyclones to Dallas.
However, Colorado is still lurking following its own impressive performance Friday over Oklahoma State. If Houston is able to stun the Cougars, the Buffaloes will be the team lined up opposite the Sun Devils inside the house that Jerry Jones built.
BYU, who led the Big 12 for much of the season before two recent losses, was still in the running before Iowa State bested Kansas State.
The Cougars hold a slim 24-18 lead on Houston in the fourth.