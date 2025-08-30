What to Watch For When Iowa State Hosts South Dakota in Home Opener
After opening its season with a gritty win in Dublin, Matt Campbell and No. 21 Iowa State now face a different kind of test in its home opener against South Dakota.
Head coach Matt Campbell has made toughness the defining theme for this year’s team. That identity was on display overseas when the Cyclones overcame turnovers, travel fatigue, and a top-25 Kansas State squad to secure a crucial early Big 12 victory. But Campbell believes the real challenge is how his players respond now that they are back on campus and in a normal routine.
"I think we'll find out a lot more this week, and to be honest, in the coming weeks," Campbell said. "Obviously, it's great to have success over there. I thought our staff set our kids up for great success. Our strength team, our nutrition team, our athletic training team, but I think the real result will come in how we work through these coming weeks. Nobody has done that with success, and we'll see if we can."
The Coyotes are ranked No. 5 in the FCS preseason poll and return proven offensive weapons, including quarterback Aidan Bouman, a former Cyclone, and 1,200-yard rusher Charles Pierre Jr. Bouman completed nearly 69 percent of his passes last season and has developed into one of the top signal-callers at his level.
The Cyclones cannot underestimate the Wildcats
South Dakota’s roster has undergone significant turnover, with 17 new starters and a revamped coaching staff. Still, the Coyotes bring confidence from last year’s semifinal run in the FCS playoffs and will not shy away from challenging Iowa State early.
For the Cyclones, avoiding a sluggish start will be critical. Five of their first-half drives against Kansas State ended in punts, turnovers, or a missed field goal. A repeat against South Dakota could keep the game closer than expected. Iowa State is a 15.5-point favorite, but its offensive line must establish the run to ensure a smoother performance.
This home opener against South Dakota also provides Iowa State with an opportunity to build depth ahead of next week’s Cy-Hawk clash with Iowa. Young receivers Xavier Townsend and Chase Sowell are looking to make their first impact, while the defensive line hopes to generate more pressure than it did in Dublin.
The Cyclones are expected to have the advantage in every phase, but Campbell has warned against complacency. A strong performance would keep Iowa State unbeaten and set the stage for one of the most anticipated rivalry games of the season.