What you need to know in regards to Big 12 title game tiebreakers: Iowa State, Arizona State control own destiny
We could be in for a wild and wacky finish to the Big 12 regular season. Or not.
To really make things easy for everyone, Iowa State (9-2, 7-2) can defeat Kansas State and Arizona State (9-2, 7-2) can do the same vs. Arizona. That would be a clear way to solve what could be a jumbled mess of things during the final slate of games.
If the Cyclones and Sun Devils are successful, they will square off in December for the Big 12 title and automatic bid to the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. If either - or both - falter, that is where the tiebreakers come into play.
Here’s a quick look at the top of the Big 12 standings with the teams still alive:
- Iowa State (6-2)
- Arizona State (6-2)
- Colorado (6-2)
- BYU (6-2)
- Baylor (5-3)
- Kansas State (5-3)
- TCU (5-3)
- Texas Tech (5-3)
- West Virginia (5-3)
Each of the nine teams listed above can all earn a spot in the Big 12 title game. But only Iowa State and Arizona State have win-and-in situations. The rest need plenty of interesting things to happen.
But if the last few weeks have taught us anything, expect something weird and crazy to happen.
Big 12 tiebreakers scenarios revealed
The conference revealed all the possible situations involving tiebreakers to sort through this week.
These are courtesy of the Big 12:
Two-team tie
- The two tied teams at 7-2 will play for the Big 12 title
Three-team tie
- Colorado loss: Arizona State vs. Iowa State
- Arizona State loss: Iowa State vs. BYU
- Iowa State loss: Arizona State vs. BYU
BYU loss:
- If Texas Tech defeats West Virginia, and Baylor beats Kansas, and Cincinnati beats TCU: Colorado vs. Iowa State
- Otherwise: Colorado vs. Arizona State if West Virginia defeats Texas Tech: Arizona State vs. Iowa State
Four-team tie
- Arizona State vs. Iowa State