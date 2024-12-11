Where are the Big 12 Conference football teams playing this postseason?
With just the annual Army-Navy game left in the regular season, we can turn our attention to bowls over the next several weeks, with the Big 12 Conference represented throughout the postseason magic.
West Virginia gets it started for the league on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the Frisco Bowl vs. Memphis. From there, Kansas State plays Rutgers in the Rate Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Texas Tech meets Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
Four conference teams will be involved in three games on Saturday, Dec. 28. While that might sound confusing, the Pac-12 still has previous tie-ins including the Alamo Bowl. That game features BYU and Colorado, who both had a chance at making the Big 12 title game in the final week.
TCU takes on Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl and Iowa State battles Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl earlier in the day.
Baylor will play LSU on New Year’s Eve in the Texas Bowl with Arizona State making an appearance in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Day opposite either Texas or Clemson in the Peach Bowl.
Here are the latest odds and the ESPN FPI for each bowl game involving teams from the Big 12 Conference:
Big 12 Conference Bowl Games
Frisco Bowl: West Virginia (6-6) vs. Memphis (10-2)
- West Virginia is favored by 3.5 points
- Memphis has a 52.7 percent chance to win
Rate Bowl: Kansas State (8-4) vs. Rutgers (7-5)
- Kansas State is favored by 6.5 points
- Kansas State has a 69.7 percent chance to win
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (8-4) vs. Arkansas (6-6)
- Arkansas is favored by 2.5 points
- Arkansas has a 56.1 percent chance to win
New Mexico Bowl: TCU (8-4) vs. Louisiana (10-3)
- TCU is favored by 9.5 points
- TCU has a 69.2 percent chance to win
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa State (10-3) vs. Miami (10-2)
- Miami is favored by 3.5 points
- Miami has a 68.7 percent chance to win
Alamo Bowl: BYU (10-2) vs. Colorado (9-3)
- Colorado is favored by 3 points
- Colorado has a 58.6 percent chance to win
Texas Bowl: Baylor (8-4) vs. LSU (8-4)
- LSU is favored by 1.5 points
- LSU has a 59.7 percent chance to win