Which Iowa State football players have been invited to the annual Senior Bowl?
Three Iowa State football players have been invited to participate in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game will take place on Feb. 1 from Mobile, Alabama, airing live on NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Higgins and Noel are both wide receivers while Porter transitioned from that position to defensive back before this past season.
Higgins, a Florida native, has 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns, earning second team all-Big 12 and third team all-Associated Press honors. He formed the first-ever 1,000-yard duo with Noel this past season for the Cyclones.
Noel, a Kansas City native, hauled in 72 passes for 1,077 yards with seven TDs. He was named the conference co-special teams player of the year and owns a 45-game streak with at least one reception.
Porter, from Bettendorf became a starter, picking off three passes while also blocking five kicks in his career.
Iowa State has had at least one played invited to the Senior Bowl each of the past four seasons.
Played annually since 1950, the Reese’s Senior Bowl is one of the nation’s best collegiate all-star games. This marks the second time in school history that ISU has had three players invited to the game (2021).
Iowa State Senior Bowl Invitees
1955- Max Burkett
1962- Dave Hoppmann
1962- Chuck Walton
1963- Dave Hoover
1964- John Van Sicklen
1966- Eppie Barney
1968- Tom Busch
1972- Dean Carlson
1973- Merv Krakau
1974- Matt Blair
1975- Tom Goedjen
1977- Luther Blue
1979- Mike Stensrud (DNP)
1981- Kenny Neil
1983- Bruce Reimers
1986- Dennis Gibson
1991- Blaise Bryant
2000- Sage Rosenfels
2001- Ennis Haywood
2002- Seneca Wallace
2003- Jordan Carstens
2007- Ahtyba Rubin
2011- Leonard Johnson
2011- Kelechi Osemele
2013- Kirby Van Der Kamp
2014- E.J. Bibbs (DNP)
2017- Allen Lazard
2019 – Steve Wirtel
2021 – Charlie Kolar, Andrew Mevis, Mike Rose (DNP)
2022 – Xavier Hutchinson, Will McDonald IV (DNP)
2023 – TJ Tampa (DNP)
2024 – Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Darien Porter