Iowa State Cyclones' Star Guard Ranked Third Among Peers Nationally

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Iowa State Cyclones, who have moved to 15-0 following a win on the road against the Baylor Bears. One of the reasons for their success has been the performance of a star senior.

With the Cyclones off to the best start in the history of the program, the 2025-26 campaign is shaping up to be a special one. Before coming into conference play, this was a team that proved they should be considered one of the best in the country.

A signature win on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers really catapulted Iowa State up the rankings, and now they sit as the third-ranked team in the country. With conference play just starting up, the team is 2-0 with an impressive win over the West Virginia Mountaineers and a double-digit win on the road against the Bears.

With the team off to such a strong start, there have been plenty of reasons why they have been so successful. However, one of the most important reasons for their success has been the play of their senior guard Tamin Lipsey. Recently, analyst and former star player Robbie Hummel ranked the Cyclones' guard as one of the best in the nation.

Lipsey Has Been a Star

Top 5 Point Guards in the country via @RobbieHummel 🔥



Who’s the best PG in the country? 🤔



FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️https://t.co/USRW5vBkKS pic.twitter.com/jw3DxUMy6a — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 7, 2026

Despite being injured during the preseason, the talented senior guard for Iowa State hasn’t missed a beat this year. So far this season, he is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and is shooting 50 percent from the field.

Having good guard play in college basketball is essential, and Lipsey’s ability to run the offense, score, and play solid defense makes him an easy choice to be considered one of the best guards in the nation.

In Hummel’s ranking, Lipsey came in third behind Braden Smith of the Boilermakers and Bennett Stirtz of the Iowa Hawkeyes. From a statistical standpoint, it’s easy to see why those two are ranked ahead of him. Stirtz has been a scoring machine for the Hawkeyes, and Smith is one of the best passers in the country. However, the Cyclones have beaten both of those players and largely held them in check during their games.

Overall, with Lipsey having a great season, he, along with Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson, has created one of the best trios in college basketball. Now, it will be fascinating to see what they can accomplish.

