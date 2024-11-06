Iowa State-Kansas football game time, TV channel, prediction, how to watch online
For the first time this season, the Iowa State football team will step on the field following a loss. The Cyclones fell to Texas Tech at home this past weekend, dropping them from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Now, Iowa State hits the road, taking on a Kansas team looking to pull an upset from inside the home of the two-time defending NFL Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Due to upgrades being done, the Jayhawks have been playing home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
“(Kansas) is one of the most experienced teams in our conference coming back,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said. “Just across the board, if you look at their offensive production: superstar players at the wide receiver position. All three of those players I feel like we’ve played against them for now five-or-six years. They are really talented, good football players.
“Obviously, the backfield, dynamic. I feel like another of week of talking about another tailback you got a lot of respect for. He’s tough, physical, really knows how to express the football. Quarterback, that guy is dangerous. He has won a lot of football games there. It will be a great challenge for us.”
Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) is just a 3.5-point favorite according to the latest odds, a stark contrast to the 13.5 line in its favor going into the Texas Tech game. Kansas (2-6, 1-4) was off last week and has dropped four of its last five around a 42-14 win vs. Houston.
In the initial College Football Playoff rankings, the Cyclones came in at No. 17.
The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air live on FS1 and stream online at FOX Sports Live.
Here are the latest details on how to watch, stream and follow Saturday’s Big 12 football game between Iowa State and Kansas:
Iowa State at Kansas TV Channel, Online Stream, Updated Odds
Who: Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) at Kansas (2-6, 1-4) in a Big 12 Conference football game.
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 9
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri
Live Stream Online: Stream Iowa State-Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Our Prediction: Iowa State 27, Kansas 24
Updated Betting Odds: Iowa State is now favored by 2.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.