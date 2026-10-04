Aiden Flora Becoming the New Star of Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to pick up their third win of the season in thrilling fashion against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In the win, one player really stood out for the team.

Coming into Week 5, there was a lot of pressure on the Cyclones in what was a pivotal game between two Big 12 schools. Iowa State lost their Big 12 opener to the Utah Utes, and there was certainly some concern about how the team performed.

On Saturday, this game had the potential to be a shootout with the Mountaineers featuring a high-powered offense. That certainly ended up being the case with both defenses struggling to make a stop in the second half.

Fortunately for Iowa State, they were the team that was finally able to get one. After converting on a fourth and long, the Cyclones forced a fumble and recovered to seal the victory.

In the 45-point outburst for Iowa State, there were numerous players on offense who performed well. However, nobody shined brighter than running back Aiden Flora.

Flora Has Dominant Performance

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball for a touchdown as West Virginia defensive back Chams Diagnu (7) pursues during the third quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While this wasn’t Flora’s breakout game, it was certainly one that showed his dominance. Against Bowling Green a couple of weeks ago, the talented running back was able to have a breakout performance with 194 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and a punt return for a touchdown as well.

That easily could have been his best game of the season, but Flora took it to another level on Saturday in the win over West Virginia. The sophomore had a game to remember, totaling 212 yards on the ground with three rushing scores.

It was a dominant performance by Flora in the run game, but that wasn’t the only area that he contributed in. In the passing game, he was able to throw for two touchdowns as well, giving himself five total touchdowns for the game.

For an offense that didn’t look great against the Utes, Flora and company had an amazing game on Saturday. In a game that held a lot of importance for the program and which felt like one they had to get.

For Flora, he is going to start becoming a household name with performances like this, and Iowa State has to be thrilled with what he has been able to accomplish. As one of the few players who stayed with the program, he has now established himself as arguably the best player on the team.