Analyzing Strengths and Weaknesses of Iowa State Football Star Jaylen Raynor

It’s a big year for the Iowa State Cyclones, and specifically their new quarterback, Jaylen Raynor.

It feels like every year Iowa State has an iconic quarterback. Whether it’s Brock Purdy, Rocco Becht, or Seneca Wallace, the Cyclones always find a way to have their star player be under center. But that’s going to come with a lot of pressure this season for Raynor.

Raynor is a great talent. He spent three years as the starting quarterback of the Arkansas State Red Wolves, where he totaled 52 touchdowns to just 28 interceptions. But now, he’s going to have to lead a team full of transfers that alleviate the terrible pain that they saw this offseason.

Three Strengths:

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like mentioned before, Raynor is a great leader, and will need to be the one to bring the locker room together if they want to perform well this season. Consistency wise, he’s been able to perform every single game, every single season.

The numbers may not always be fantastic, but you know exactly what you’re getting out of Raynor on the field. Finally, his dual threat ability is one of the best in the conference. He ran for 1,183 yards and 15 touchdowns throughout three seasons at Arkansas State. Last season alone, he had seven touchdowns on the ground.

Three Weaknesses:

Raynor also has three weaknesses as well though. Those are lack of development, occasional decision making, and inability to perform against power four talent. Speaking of consistency from one of his strengths, it also serves as a weakness.

Typically, players improve year in and year out more than Raynor has throughout his time with the Red Wolves. But that doesn’t mean this can’t be his breakout campaign. When it comes to decision making, he’s great at determining run vs pass, but when he passes it leads to interceptions pretty often.

28 interceptions in three years isn’t great, especially considering 11 came last year. Finally, he’s yet to prove himself against power four talent. He was good against the Cyclones last season, but outside of them, didn’t prove much in those tough games. He didn’t have the roster around him, but it’s still important to note.

Overall, Raynor is Iowa State’s best player, and one that should do great things in Ames, IA. With the team on his back, we trust that Raynor can become the leader both on and off the field to help the Cyclones succeed in 2026.