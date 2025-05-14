Iowa State Cyclones

Big 12 football post-spring power rankings: Where does Iowa State fit in?

Now that spring has wrapped, here are the latest Big 12 football power rankings

Dana Becker

Rocco Becht and Iowa State look to keep pace after a strong season a year ago.
Rocco Becht and Iowa State look to keep pace after a strong season a year ago. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The end of spring practice brings us one step closer to the start of the college football season.

Another transfer portal window has all but closed, which means we can start re-looking at power rankings for the Big 12 Conference.

The league experienced plenty of change over the past few months in terms of rosters, even as players who left their school during the winter transfer window re-entered it this past spring.

With that being said, and teams mostly breaking camp until later this year, here is the updated Big 12 Conference power rankings from No. 1 to No. 16:

Big 12 Conference Football Post-Spring Power Rankings

  1. Arizona State
  2. Iowa State
  3. BYU
  4. Kansas State
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Utah
  7. Baylor
  8. Kansas
  9. Arizona
  10. TCU
  11. Houston
  12. Colorado
  13. West Virginia
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. UCF
  16. Cincinnati

Why Arizona State is at the top

For now, you have to beat the champ to become the champ, right? The Sun Devils lost some key pieces from a year ago, but they have quarterback Sam Leavitt returning and head coach Kenny Dillingham looks like the next big star in his profession.

Arizona State’s schedule will be a tough one to grind through, but the Big 12 will likely be a league that almost pillages itself. 

Iowa State has all the right pieces to stay relevant

The Cyclones, like Arizona State who topped them for the title last year, returns quarterback Rocco Becht and head coach Matt Campbell. That alone would place them in the top-half of the league.

But Iowa State has a schedule that, as long as they can survive Kansas State in Ireland, sets up nicely for them. And while they didn’t hit the transfer portal extremely hard, they did add in key athletes at the wide receiver position.

Who from the lower-half could challenge and surprise

Look out for Kansas, as the Jayhawks struggled last season before putting together a run late that included several upsets. Jalon Daniels opted to return for a fifth season, and Lance Leipold is a proven winner. 

If not Kansas, maybe Houston makes a push. The Cougars and head coach Willie Fritz brought in former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who could end up being one of the top at his positions in the league.

More Iowa State Cyclones News

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Latest News