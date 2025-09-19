Big 12 Will Show Live Replay Center Look-Ins During Iowa State Cyclones Games
The Iowa State Cyclones aren’t taking the field in Week 4, being idle for the first time in the 2025 college football season.
That will give Matt Campbell and his squad a much-deserved rest. A surprising 4-0 on the season, Iowa State has won games in Ireland, Ames and Jonesboro, Arkansas, thus far this campaign. The well-traveled Cyclones have earned this weekend off, a chance to reset and start preparing for their conference schedule.
They are already 1-0 in the Big 12. Their Week 0 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats in Ireland was a conference affair. They won the game 24-21, getting off on the right foot. However, when they watch their conference foes face off this week, things will be a little different.
As shared by Carter Bahns of CBS Sports, the Big 12 has adopted a new approach during telecasts. When replays are being done on the field, they will have live look-ins of the replay center. It will be done during conference games after a soft launch occurred last week when the Houston Cougars faced off against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Iowa State Big 12 Telecasts Changing Forever
This is the second conference to add another layer of transparency for the people who are watching the telecast. The ACC has been doing it throughout the first three weeks of the 2025 season. However, there will be one major difference, at least for now.
For this year, the Big 12 is only going to show video of the command center. The ACC is already pairing the video with audio during its telecasts this year. That is something the Big 12 won’t be doing until 2026. But, just showing the video and giving fans an inside look at what replay officials are looking at is a great addition.
Any conference games being held on ESPN, TNT and Fox will showcase this new feature. No better time could have been picked for the full rollout and debut with the Big 12 having a dynamite matchup set for 12 pm ET. The No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading on the road to face off against the No. 16 Utah Utes.
That is a game Iowa State will be paying close attention to because of the ramifications it carries. An early-season loss isn’t a death sentence, but it will change the dynamic of the Big 12 moving forward. The Cyclones aren’t scheduled to face either school during the regular season, but a meeting could certainly come at the end in a Big 12 championship game.