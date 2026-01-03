Cyclones' Star Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Penn State Nittany Lions

With the transfer portal open, the Iowa State Cyclones have started to see some movement on their roster, both in positive and negative ways.

Early on, the opening of the transfer portal has generated plenty of news, and there is going to be a ton of turnover on the Cyclones’ roster. This was a team that saw a majority of their veteran talent enter the portal following the announcement that Matt Campbell was going to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

For new head coach Jimmy Rogers, he has been working hard to replace recruits, and now he is also going to need to work the portal to rebuild a roster. It will be interesting to see if he can accomplish this in his first winter with the program, but he does have experience doing it with the Washington State Cougars last year.

One of the top players from the Cyclones who entered the portal was their three-year starting quarterback, Rocco Becht. With a majority of his coaching staff from his career going to Penn State, it has always felt like that will be the destination for him. Recently, Pete Nakos reported that Becht has visited the Nittany Lions.

Becht to Penn State Seems Likely

Iowa State transfer QB Rocco Becht is currently visiting Penn State, @On3sports has learned. https://t.co/Na6X6yLDC3 https://t.co/ooAGKrbxRO — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 3, 2026

With the talented quarterback already heading to Penn State, a commitment to the program could come sooner rather than later. Recently, his tight end Benjamin Brahmer has already committed to the program, and Becht could be next.

The junior quarterback is coming off a down year by his standards, with injuries limiting him a bit. Becht played through a torn labrum and had to have surgery following the season, but didn’t miss a start.

As one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal, it would be wise for him to explore all options, but it will be hard to imagine someone topping the Nittany Lions. While Becht heading to Penn State seems more likely, the Cyclones are still trying to figure out what their quarterback situation is going to be.

Backup Alex Manske has also entered the portal, leaving the team without a great option to be the starter currently. More than likely, they will have to enter the portal in order to find their next starting quarterback. As the transfer portal continues to be open, Iowa State players will likely continue to visit Penn State, and many will undoubtedly follow Campbell.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: