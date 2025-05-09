ESPN really likes Iowa State football in early Top 25 rankings
The Iowa State football team is coming off the best season in school history, winning 11 games for the first time ever while reaching the Big 12 Conference title game for a second time.
Following that up with another successful year is the goal for head coach Matt Campbell and company. And according to at least one early projection, they will do just that.
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach released his second 2025 way-too-early Top 25 recently, pegging the Cyclones inside the Top 15. In fact, he has them at No. 14 overall as the third highest ranked Big 12 school behind No. 10 BYU and 12th-ranked Arizona State.
Here is what the 2025 outlook is from the report:
“The Cyclones won 11 games for the first time in school history in 2024, and with (Rocco) Becht returning for his third season as a starter, there’s plenty of optimism in Ames, Iowa, about this coming season. Iowa State lost top receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, but (Chase) Sowell and (Xavier) Townsend are capable replacements.
“Two starters also will have to be replaced up front on offense. Finding depth on the defensive line was a priority in the spring - (Vontroy) Malone and (Cannon) Butler looked ready to contribute, and the Iowa State coaches are excited about (Tamatoa) McDonough’s potential. The Cyclones play Kansas State in Dublin to open the season and will host BYU and arizona State at home.”
Becht threw for 3,505 yards with 25 touchdowns last year, completing just under 60 percent of his passes. He was on-point in a bowl win over Miami, going 22-for-36 for 270 yards with three TDs and no interceptions.
The son of former NFL standout Anthony Becht, the younger Becht showed his athleticism last year, rushing for 318 yards and eight touchdowns.
If Iowa State can navigate the tricky long-distance trip to Ireland to play Kansas State, the schedule does open up quite well. They get South Dakota and Iowa at home before a trip to Arkansas State.
Conference play begins inside Jack Trice Stadium with Arizona before back-to-back road games at Cincinnati and a rebuilding Colorado team. They finish with BYU, Arizona State, TCU, Kansas and Oklahoma State.