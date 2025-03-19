Iowa State Cyclones

Expert NCAA Tournament predictions for Iowa State, national champion

Check out how far some experts have Iowa State making it in the NCAA Tournament

Dana Becker

Who do the experts have cutting down the nets at the end of the NCAA Tournament?
The joy of filling out a bracket is only spoiled by seeing your national champion or Final Four team get knocked out early.

Still, we grab our pen and paper - or phone, tablet or computer - and fill them out as if we know what we are doing.

For those that consider themselves experts, it is always fun to compare or contrast our bracket picks against those. 

Here are some of the expert NCAA Tournament picks with what round they have Iowa State losing, who they have cutting down the nets in San Antonio and the Final Four:

NCAA TOURNAMENT EXPERT PICKS FOR IOWA STATE, NATIONAL CHAMPION, FINAL FOUR

Dick Vitale

  • Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Houston

Gary Parrish

  • Iowa State losing to Ole Miss in second round
  • National champion: Auburn
  • Final Four: Auburn, St. John’s, Duke, Houston

Matt Norlander

  • Iowa State losing in Sweet 16 to Michigan State
  • National champion: Houston
  • Final Four: Houston, Auburn, St. John’s, Alabama

Kyle Boone

  • Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston

David Cobb

  • Iowa State losing to North Carolina in second round
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Tennessee

Jerry Palm

  • Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Houston

Dennis Dodd

  • Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
  • National champion: Houston
  • Final Four: Houston, Michigan State, Florida, Duke

Chip Patterson

  • Iowa State losing to North Carolina in second round
  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Tennessee

Cameron Salerno

  • Iowa State losing to North Carolina in second round

  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Florida, Gonzaga

Isaac Trotter

  • Iowa State losing to North Carolina in second round

  • National champion: Duke
  • Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston

Ryan Fagan

  • Iowa State losing to Ole Miss in second round
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee

Pat Forde

  • Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Houston

Bryan Fischer

  • Iowa State losing to Ole Miss in second round
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston

Jay Bilas

  • Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston

Jeff Borzello

  • Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
  • National champion: Florida
  • Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston
Published
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

