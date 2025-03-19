Expert NCAA Tournament predictions for Iowa State, national champion
The joy of filling out a bracket is only spoiled by seeing your national champion or Final Four team get knocked out early.
Still, we grab our pen and paper - or phone, tablet or computer - and fill them out as if we know what we are doing.
For those that consider themselves experts, it is always fun to compare or contrast our bracket picks against those.
Here are some of the expert NCAA Tournament picks with what round they have Iowa State losing, who they have cutting down the nets in San Antonio and the Final Four:
NCAA TOURNAMENT EXPERT PICKS FOR IOWA STATE, NATIONAL CHAMPION, FINAL FOUR
Dick Vitale
- Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Houston
Gary Parrish
- Iowa State losing to Ole Miss in second round
- National champion: Auburn
- Final Four: Auburn, St. John’s, Duke, Houston
Matt Norlander
- Iowa State losing in Sweet 16 to Michigan State
- National champion: Houston
- Final Four: Houston, Auburn, St. John’s, Alabama
Kyle Boone
- Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston
David Cobb
- Iowa State losing to North Carolina in second round
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Tennessee
Jerry Palm
- Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Houston
Dennis Dodd
- Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
- National champion: Houston
- Final Four: Houston, Michigan State, Florida, Duke
Chip Patterson
- Iowa State losing to North Carolina in second round
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Tennessee
Cameron Salerno
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Florida, Gonzaga
Iowa State losing to North Carolina in second round
Isaac Trotter
- National champion: Duke
- Final Four: Duke, Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston
Iowa State losing to North Carolina in second round
Ryan Fagan
- Iowa State losing to Ole Miss in second round
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee
Pat Forde
- Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Michigan State, Duke, Houston
Bryan Fischer
- Iowa State losing to Ole Miss in second round
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston
Jay Bilas
- Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston
Jeff Borzello
- Iowa State losing to Michigan State in Sweet 16
- National champion: Florida
- Final Four: Florida, Auburn, Duke, Houston