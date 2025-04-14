Former Iowa State players set for action as NBA playoffs tip this week
For three of the four former Iowa State players currently in the NBA, the season continues this week with the start of the playoffs.
Tyrese Haliburton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Georges Niang all helped their respective teams advance to the postseason. Monte Morris, meanwhile, did not with the Phoenix Suns.
Haliburton is the star of the Indiana Pacers, averaging over 18.6 points and nine assists per game. The Pacers take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Horton-Tucker and the Chicago Bulls meet the Miami Heat in the play-in, along with Niang and the Atlanta Hawks, who take on the Orlando Magic.
FORMER IOWA STATE PLAYERS IN THE NBA
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
In his fifth season, Haliburton has turned himself into a star as part of the next generation of player in the NBA. He averaged 18.6 points with 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this past season. Last year was his first in the playoffs, as he posted almost 19 points per game over 15 games for the Pacers.
Talen Horton-Tucker, Chicago Bulls
A former second round pick, Horton-Tucker is in his sixth season in the NBA. He averaged 6.5 points per game this past year for the Bulls and will be in the postseason for the third time. His two previous appearances came with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20 and 2020-21, averaging just under seven points per game.
Georges Niang, Atlanta Hawks
This is the seventh time in his career Niang has reached the playoffs, having done it with four different teams now. He averaged a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season with the Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, who also advanced to the postseason.
Monte Morris, Phoenix Suns
Morris finished his eighth season this past year, averaging 5.2 points and 1.6 assists per game for the Suns over 12.7 minutes. It was the lowest minutes per game since his rookie year when he played in just three games for the Denver Nuggets. Morris has made the playoffs five times, including four years with the Nuggets and once with the Minnesota Timberwolves.