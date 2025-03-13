Four Iowa State wrestlers secure Top 15 seeds for NCAA Championships
Four of the eight Iowa State wrestlers set to compete at the NCAA Championships were awarded seeds, the NCAA announced Wednesday night.
The championships take place March 20-22 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Paniro Johnson, the reigning Big 12 champion at 149 pounds, is seeded fourth while Jacob Frost is ninth at 141. Evan Frost is 11th at 133 and Evan Bockman is seeded 13th at 184.
Cody Chittum is seeded 16th, MJ Gaitan is 23rd, Daniel Herrera is 28th and Aiden Riggins is 30th.
Morning sessions at the championships will air on ESPNU with evening sessions airing on ESPN. All eight mats, as well as MatCast, will be available on ESPN+.
IOWA STATE FIRST ROUND NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
133: No. 11 Evan Frost (19-4) vs. No. 22 Tyler Wells (MINN, 11-8)
141: No. 9 Jacob Frost (30-7) vs. No. 24 Jason Miranda (STAN, 20-7)
149: No. 4 Paniro Johnson (25-4) vs. No. 29 Jack Gioffre (UVA, 9-6)
157: No. 16 Cody Chittum (18-6) vs. No. 17 DJ McGee (GMU, 21-5)
165: No. 30 Aiden Riggins (14-17) vs. No. 3 Mike Caliendo (IOWA, 20-2)
174: No. 23 MJ Gaitan (16-9) vs. No. 10 Alex Cramer (CMU, 26-6)
184: No. 13 Evan Bockman (14-7) vs. No. 20 Nick Fine (COL, 14-8)
285: No. 28 Daniel Herrera (26-13) vs. No. 5 Ben Kueter (IOWA, 18-6)
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE
March 20 – 11 a.m. – Session 1 – 1st Round – ESPNU
March 20 – 6 p.m. – Session 2 – 2nd Round – ESPN
March 21 – 11 a.m. – Session 3 – Quarterfinals – ESPNU
March 21 – 7 p.m. – Session 4 – Semifinals – ESPN
March 22 – 10 a.m. – Session 5 – Medal Matches – ESPNU
March 22 – 6 p.m. – Session 6 – Finals – ESPN
*All times central