Throughout the years, Iowa State has built Hilton Coliseum into a fortress. A place where shots didn’t fall, a place where no one could play to their scheme, and ultimately a place where no one could emerge victorious. Fortunately for Texas Tech, they were able to come into Ames and hand Iowa State a brutal loss that significantly impacts their postseason hopes.

Let’s take a look at two standouts from each team in Saturday’s Big 12 battle.

Donovan Atwell

Atwell has had an immensely underrated season, averaging 13 points per game, despite being under the shadow of other stars. Now, without JT Toppin, Atwell has improved his game, putting up 26, 12, and 18 points in his last three games. Against Iowa State, his 18 points came from six three-pointers, tied for second in his season high three-point makes. Atwell did everything on the perimeter for the Red Raiders and gave them the spark plug needed to pick up the win in Ames.

Luke Bamgboye

Bamgboye had by far the most impressive game compared to regular averages. He is putting up an average of just 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season, but on Saturday, he blew those numbers out of the water. Bamgmoye put up 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the road victory, being a consistent man in the middle all game. Over the last few games, the sophomore is proving that he truly can be one of Texas Tech’s premier big men come tournament time in March.

Joshua Jefferson

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones were led by Jefferson, who had an incredible stat line of 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in the loss. Jefferson was able to do everything on the court both offensively and defensively, and looked comfortable all night. Even when Iowa State couldn’t do anything, it seemed like Jefferson always stepped up to limit the overall damage.

Milan Momcilovic

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a bit of an underwhelming first half, Momcilovic exploded for 13 second half points, including three three-pointers. He had 20 points overall, including going 5-for-9 from three and 7-for-14 overall. The second half spark that Momcilovic brought helped the Cyclones a ton at staying in the game. Unfortunately, the Cyclones didn’t get enough from other players to stay in it. To other players, this is a career shooting night. For Momcilovic, it’s just another day in the office. Getting their star shooter going a bit earlier in games should be a goal for Iowa State going forward.