Four-Star Basketball Recruit Has Good Visit With Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a fantastic start to the season, but as any good program does, they are looking toward the future as well.

It has been the best start in the history of the program for the Cyclones, who just suffered their first loss against the Kansas Jayhawks. Iowa State currently sits in second place in the AP Poll, but their loss will likely drop them a couple of spots.

Even though their first loss of the campaign stings, this is a team that has a ton of potential to do some special things this year. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has built a fantastic program and will be looking to sustain that success long-term.

Iowa State has a good mix of players on their team with some talented newcomers that could be building blocks for the future. However, with Tamin Lipsey and Joshua Jefferson both being seniors, the team will have to be thinking about what next year could look like. This is a program that has been actively recruiting some talented players, and one in particular has recently been for a visit.

William Seals of On3 recently spoke with recruit Donovan Davis about his visit to Ames, where they are hoping that he will commit.

“It’s been pretty good relationships with them, and it was just good to get back down there and see the team, instead of just watching it on TV. Just seeing it in real life, how they work and how they play and stuff like that. It was really good to get back down there.”

Davis Would Be a Great Addition

William Purnell-Imagn Images

The talented four-star prospect from the 2027 class is one of the top targets for the Cyclones and is regarded as a very strong player. According to Rivals Industry Rankings, he is ranked as the second-best player in the state of Wisconsin and also a Top 20 player at the small forward position.

While Iowa State is interested in bringing him in, they aren’t alone. Some other very good programs like the Wisconsin Badgers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are also vying for his services.

Davis got to see an impressive win for Iowa State at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers in his first visit to a game. Furthermore, that was the game in which Joshua Jefferson was able to record his triple-double, which was certainly a memorable one.

The talented four-star recruit will be coming back to Ames for a matchup at the end of February against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. There certainly seems to be a lot of communication between the two sides, and the success of the Cyclones should be helping them make their case for him to commit to the program.

