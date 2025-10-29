How Far Down Did Iowa State Cyclones Fall in College Football Power Rankings?
The Iowa State Cyclones have now lost three straight games, and their season has come off the rails. Due to the lengthy losing streak, how the team is viewed has taken a significant hit as well.
Coming into the year, the Cyclones were expected to be a contender in the Big 12. After losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship game in the 2024 campaign, Iowa State had all the tools on paper to make it back in 2025.
To start the season, things were going very well. They were able to win their first five games, which included two conference victories and a nice out of conference win against their rival the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Unfortunately, injuries hit the team hard in the secondary especially and they have now fallen in three straight games. After being ranked 14th in the country, the Cyclones have now fallen out of the AP Top 25, and their ranking overall has suffered. In the most recent college football power rankings from The Athletic (subscription required), the Cyclones dropped from 35th to 45th following their loss to the Cougars.
Significant Drop is Warranted
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Iowa State drop as much as they did in the power rankings, but it was undoubtedly a frustrating game. The Cyclones had a sizable lead early on in this one, and it looked like, in the first half, they were going to be in a great position to get the signature win that they needed.
If Iowa State hadn’t made so many mistakes that cost them in this one, a win against the undefeated Cougars likely would have catapulted them into the Top 25, and they would have been alive in the Big 12 as well. Now, the team is going to need to find something to play for, and that is perhaps going to be to try and run the table for a chance at a 10-win season.
In Week 10, they will be at home once again against the Sun Devils in a rematch of the 2024 Big 12 title game. The Cyclones were beaten pretty badly in that matchup, and perhaps they will be able to get some revenge.
With their next two games being the most challenging remaining on the schedule, it will be interesting to see how things end up for the program. Unfortunately, even winning out likely would result in it being a disappointing campaign.