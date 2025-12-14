How to Watch Eastern Illinois Panthers vs Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to avoid a scare and move to 10-0 on the year following a close game against their rival on Thursday night.

It might not have been as easy as expected, but the Cyclones were able to win the Cy-Hawk matchup and keep their undefeated season alive. The team should be really proud of the 10-0 record that they have been able to accumulate.

This is a team that is proving to be one of the best in the country, and their victory on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers, who were the No.1 team in the country at the time, is arguably the most impressive win of any team this year so far.

Now, the team will have just three games remaining in the calendar year, and being undefeated going into 2026 is highly likely. Next up for Iowa State is going to be an easy matchup against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Here’s how to watch as the Cyclones go for their 11th win of the year.

Who: Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 1:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN+

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a 2-7 record thus far, it has been a tough start to the season for the Panthers, and this game isn’t going to be an easy one against Iowa State. Eastern Illinois has one of the worst offenses in the country, and they have the unfortunate matchup of going against one of the best.

Furthermore, with the Cyclones not having their best offensive game against the Hawkeyes, they will be poised for a bounce-back performance in a favorable matchup. The Panthers have played a couple of top teams this year so far, and the results haven't been good.

Against the Boilermakers, they lost by a score of 109-62. That is going to be a similar margin of victory that the Cyclones will be aiming for, especially with it being at home. Following a great game from Joshua Jefferson against the Hawkeyes, he might have his eyes set on trying to secure a Big 12 Player of the Week award yet again.

Overall, the great start to the season has showcased that Iowa State is going to be one of the best teams in the country this year. The program should be wrapping up the calendar year with an undefeated record, and they should cruise to a win on Sunday.

