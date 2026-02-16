How to Watch Houston Cougars vs Iowa State Cyclones on Big Monday

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a bit of an up-and-down week with a bad loss to the TCU Horned Frogs and a great win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Now, they will be looking to keep it up with a big week of games coming up.

Following their disappointing loss to the Horned Frogs, it was a great bounce-back performance for the Cyclones at home against the Jayhawks. The team got back to doing what they do well, and it resulted in a comfortable win. This victory was a key one for Iowa State, beating a very talented and highly rated team.

There has been a bit of a knock on Iowa State because of a lack of signature conference wins, but that is starting to change with the schedule heating up. Starting with their recent win over Kansas, it will be a lot of big games the rest of the way for the Cyclones. On Monday, they will be right back at it against the Houston Cougars.

Who: Houston Cougars vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Monday, February 16, 2026. 9:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

As one of the best teams in the country, this is going to be an exciting matchup for Iowa State. Hilton Coliseum was rocking on Saturday against the Jayhawks, and the energy in the building should be the same for Monday.

With this game being a ‘Big Monday’ ESPN game, all eyes will be on this matchup, and it should be a great one. It will be a quick turnaround for each team, with the Cougars coming off a home win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Unlike their matchup against Kansas, this will be the first and only time the Cyclones and Houston will be facing each other during the regular season. Their paths could certainly cross again in the Big 12 Tournament, but this one should be a treat.

For Iowa State, they will have to keep an eye on star freshman Kingston Flemings. The emergence of the guard has helped take the team to the next level, and he has been a catalyst for their strong play.

This game will likely be a defensive battle between the two sides, with each being one of the Top 10 defenses in the country. Furthermore, Houston does play with a bit of a slower pace, which could limit transition points for the Cyclones. Overall, it will certainly be a great matchup, and it will provide Iowa State with another chance at a marquee win.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: