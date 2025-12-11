How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones in Cy-Hawk Matchup

The Iowa State Cyclones will be facing off against their in-state rival on Thursday night in what should be a fun matchup.

As always, the Cy-Hawk game is one that both programs have circled on the calendar. Between the two programs, it has been the Cyclones who have been more impressive so far this year. Iowa State has proven to be one of the best teams in the country, and they will be favored in this matchup.

The Cyclones are coming off an impressive win against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, in which they went on the road and blew out the No.1 team in the country. It was indeed a statement win for the program, and Iowa State looks to be a genuine title contender this year.

For the Hawkeyes, they will be coming into this matchup with a very respectable 8-1 record. However, their strength of schedule hasn’t been the strongest, and they have a blowout loss on the road against Michigan State on their resume. Despite the strong record for Iowa, it is Iowa State who should be able to win this game relatively easily. However, anything can happen in a rivalry game. Here’s how to watch the anticipated Cy-Hawk matchup.

Who: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 8:00 PM ET

Television: FOX Sports 1

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

When looking at the two teams, it is the Cyclones who have the advantage in most areas. If the Hawkeyes were to come on the road and pull off an upset, they would need to play a near-perfect game, it feels like at this point.

Iowa State has proven to be a balanced team this campaign with an elite offense so far to pair with arguably the best defense in the country. Playing well on the offensive side of the court has not always been a strength of the program, but they have a great trio in Milan Momcilovic, Joshua Jefferson, and Tamin Lipsey.

For the Hawkeyes, their success will rest on the shoulders of senior guard Bennett Stirtz. He is currently the only player on Iowa averaging in double figures, and he will be challenged against the backcourt of the Cyclones in this matchup.

Overall, while it is a rivalry game, Iowa State is the far better team so far this year. It’s not impossible for the Hawkeyes to pull off an upset, but it feels doubtful.

