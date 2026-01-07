How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears in Big 12 Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to be getting set for their first road conference game of the season against the Baylor Bears in what is going to be a tough matchup.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Cyclones. They will be coming into the matchup with a perfect 14-0 record and are the third-ranked team in the country. This is a team that has some signature wins and should be very pleased with how they have performed up until this point.

With the new year bringing the start of conference play, the team was able to defeat the West Virginia Mountaineers easily, further proving they are one of the teams to beat in the Big 12. On Wednesday night, this will be their first conference road game of the campaign, and that will present them with some challenges. Even though the Cyclones have a road win against the Purdue Boilermakers already this season, something about conference road games, and especially the first one, can be a challenge.

Here’s how to watch the first road conference game for Iowa State against Baylor.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears

When: Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8:00 PM ET

Television: Peacock

Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears will be entering the game with a 10-3 record, but they did lose their first conference game on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs. Due to that loss, Baylor will undoubtedly be motivated to get off to a hot start in this matchup.

For the Bears, their formula for success is pretty simple. They are currently one of the best offensive teams in the country, ranking 12th in Ken Pom’s offensive efficiency. While their tempo isn’t crazy, they are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, and the Cyclones will have to be prepared for that.

Fortunately for Iowa State, they do play a big lineup, which should be able to combat that to a degree. Furthermore, while there is a lot to like about what the Bears can do offensively, the team should be concerned about how they has performed defensively.

Baylor might have a significant problem trying to slow down a Cyclones offense that has been much better than expected. Joshua Jefferson is playing like one of the best players in the country, and Milan Momcilovic has emerged as one of the best shooters as well.

The Bears are going to have to try to make this a high-scoring affair at home if they are going to secure the win. Unfortunately for them, Iowa State is also one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: