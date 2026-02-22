How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs BYU Cougars in Saturday Night Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones will be heading on the road following a couple of marquee wins for the program. Now, they will be faced with a challenging task on Saturday night against the BYU Cougars.

Following arguably their worst loss of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs, the Cyclones have been able to bounce back in a significant way since then. Starting with a game at home against the Kansas Jayhawks, the team was able to get revenge for their first loss of the year. Following that victory was another great win against the Houston Cougars in a game that was a thriller.

With back-to-back wins against some great opponents, the Cyclones might now be considered a one-seed for March Madness. This is a team that has firmly established themselves as a contender for a championship and they will be looking to continue to build momentum.

If there has been a blemish on the resume, it has been that they have struggled on the road this year. All three of the Cyclones’ losses have come away from Hilton, and the team will be hoping to get a big one against the Cougars. This should be an exciting late-night showdown in Provo, and here is how to watch.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. BYU Cougars

When: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:30 PM ET

Television: ESPN

Where: Marriott Center (Provo, UT)

While this should still be a great game, the Cougars have been hit hard by a major injury to their sharpshooter, Richie Saunders. The talented shooter suffered a torn ACL and will be missing the remainder of the year. This is a significant blow to BYU with him being a key player for the team, and likely we hold them back from what they were trying to accomplish this year.

However, while they will be without Saunders in this game, they are at home, and that can be a difference maker. The Cougars have one of the best home-court advantages in the country, and they can beat anyone in their own building. Furthermore, they still have one of the best players in the country in AJ Dybantsa, who is capable of giving the team a chance to win in any game they play.

Overall, due to some of the struggles for Iowa State on the road this year, this game is not going to be an easy one. Hopefully, the momentum created with a couple of big wins will be carried over and result in a statement victory on the road.