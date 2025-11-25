How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Creighton Bluejays in Players Era Festival
The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a thrilling win against the St. John’s Red Storm to open up the Players Era Festival and will now be seeking another victory in the tournament.
It was undoubtedly an exciting matchup for the Cyclones on Monday against the Red Storm, and the team came away with a one-point win against an excellent opponent. St. John’s has been considered to be a title contender so far this season, and a win against them is a massive resume boost for Iowa State.
In the win, the team was led by sharpshooting forward Milan Momcilovic. The forward was able to total a game-high 23 points and hit five three-pointers in the thrilling win. Now, the team will be hoping to build upon that victory with another against their second Big East opponent in as many days. Here’s how to watch the second game of the Players Era Festival for the Cyclones against the Bluejays.
Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Creighton Bluejays
When: Tuesday, November 25, 2025 2:00 PM ET
Television: TruTV
Where: Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
Unlike Iowa State, Creighton was not able to win their first game of the tournament, with the team suffering a loss to the Baylor Bears. Even though the Bluejays’ program has been really strong in recent years, they might not be quite as good this year.
The Cyclones will be favored to win this game, and they could have a strong chance of making it to the Players Era Championship if they do so. Having two wins will be the key part, but then the point differential will become a factor. If Iowa State can secure the win in an impressive fashion, they could make a run at the title game.
While the Cyclones should be able to win this game, all eyes will be on the status of point guard Tamin Lipsey. The senior guard appeared to have injured his groin with about two minutes left in the game. He didn’t come back in, but did return to the bench to watch the final moments.
After the game, it was announced that he is day-to-day, so his availability and potential effectiveness will likely depend on how he is feeling. Regardless of whether or not he plays, the Cyclones will have a great chance to secure their second win of the tournament and perhaps compete for the Players Era Championship.