How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Syracuse Orange in Players Era Festival
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to continue their success in Las Vegas with an impressive win over the Creighton Bluejays.
Through two games at the Players Era Festival, the Cyclones are 2-0, with both wins coming against good schools from the Big East. Their victory over the St. John’s Red Storm was a massive one for the program and proved that they can be a title contender early on this year.
Unfortunately, they did see guard Tamin Lipsey get injured in that game, and he was unable to play against the Bluejays. Surprisingly, it had little impact on the team, and they were able to cruise to a victory against Creighton. The defense for the Cyclones was imposing in that game, and the team has to be pleased with
Despite winning both of their games, one of which by a large margin, Iowa State didn’t qualify for the championship game of the Players Era and will instead be playing the Syracuse Orange in the fifth-place match. This is a bit disappointing for the program, considering how well they performed, but they will be seeking to keep their undefeated season alive. Here’s how to watch their game on Wednesday afternoon.
When: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 1:00 PM ET
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
Television: TNT
While the status of Lipsey is still unknown for the team, it would be wise to keep him out of this one and get the extra rest. Fortunately, the team proved that they could win without him, and a significant reason for that against the Bluejays was the performance of Joshua Jefferson. With Milan Momcilovic in foul trouble, the team leaned heavily on their forward, and he delivered.
In the win over Creighton, he totaled a nice double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Furthermore, the play of Killyan Toure was great as well, with the guard being asked to do more with Lipsey out. Toure totaled a game-high 20 points and was impressive in pushing the pace.
For the Orange, they have had a couple of challenging games against the Houston Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks. Syracuse did nearly pull off the massive upset against the Cougars but ultimately fell short in overtime. They will be getting another crack at a top team in Las Vegas and have proven that they shouldn’t be taken lightly.
The defense of the Cyclones figures to be the difference maker in this one, and it is going to be hard for the Orange to find easy baskets. Even if Lipsey is out again, the team should feel comfortable that they can win their third game in as many days.